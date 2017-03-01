Man arrested after driving drunk with 3 week old in car

Purnell Racine is charged with criminal endangerment, aggravated driving under the influence after he was observed diving erratic and almost hitting a vehicle 6 times February 21.

Court documents say, officers pulled him over and notice a that there was a woman in the back set passed out with a baby seat next to her.

Racine also had a empty bottle of liquor laying next to him in the driver seat.

He admitted to drinking the bottle of vodka with his who was still in the backseat passed out.