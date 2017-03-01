School Speed Zone: Is it working?

In August, the Great Falls City commission reduced the speed limit to 25 miles per hour from 30 miles per hour at the intersection of 25TH Street South and 6th Avenue South, near Lincoln Elementary school.

It’s been six months since this attempt at making the area safer for students.

So today, KFBB checked back in with Lincoln elementary school to find out if that speed limit change has made any difference.

Christine Anderson is a crossing guard at that intersection, and she told KFBB drivers are still not slowing down.

“I step off the curb and wave my stop sign a few times before I go into the street, because I’m so scared they’ll plow into me!”

In addition to the reduced speed limit, Anderson suggests setting up a radar speed sign to tell driver exactly how fast drivers are going, with the hope it will alert them to slow down before the cross walk.

Lincoln Elementary Principal Jon Konen told KFBB the school’s crossing guards do in fact report any incident concerning the safety of students getting to school. That information is then passed on to the Great Falls Police department.

