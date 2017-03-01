UGF Rodeo gets ready for May with annual banquet

Support the University of Great Falls Rodeo team by attending the annual UGF Rodeo Banquet.

This year's banquet will take place on Saturday, March 4th at the Family Living Center on the Montana Expo Park Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5:30pm.

There will be a silent and live auction, as well as a delicious prime rib dinner catered by Bar S Lounge and Supper Club.

Tickets are $45/person, $340/table of eight. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated. Those interested are especially encouraged to make reservations for full tables, so organizers can make sure there is enough seating.

Wyatt Rising, a Junior at UGF, says all proceeds from the night will go towards supporting the UGF Rodeo program, particularly for the big Rodeo coming up in May. Rising says money also goes towards rodeo scholarships for students like himself.

For more information on the UGF rodeo, visit their website.

To make reservations or for more information about the banquet, call Dick Lyman at (406) 799-1469.