UGF Rodeo gets ready for May with annual banquet - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

UGF Rodeo gets ready for May with annual banquet

Posted: Updated:

Support the University of Great Falls Rodeo team by attending the annual UGF Rodeo Banquet.

This year's banquet will take place on Saturday, March 4th at the Family Living Center on the Montana Expo Park Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5:30pm.

There will be a silent and live auction, as well as a delicious prime rib dinner catered by Bar S Lounge and Supper Club. 

Tickets are $45/person, $340/table of eight. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated. Those interested are especially encouraged to make reservations for full tables, so organizers can make sure there is enough seating. 

Wyatt Rising, a Junior at UGF, says all proceeds from the night will go towards supporting the UGF Rodeo program, particularly for the big Rodeo coming up in May. Rising says money also goes towards rodeo scholarships for students like himself. 

For more information on the UGF rodeo, visit their website

To make reservations or for more information about the banquet, call Dick Lyman at (406) 799-1469.

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Eagle Scout project to honor missing Whittier Elementary School student

    Eagle Scout project to honor missing Whittier Elementary School student

    Friday, June 2 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-06-02 21:53:24 GMT

    On February 6, 1996, 10-year-old Zachary Ramsey went missing as he walked to Whittier Elementary School. Shortly after his abduction, Whittier Elementary honored Zach’s memory with a small tribute plaque and White Lilac Tree near the front entrance to the school at 3rd Avenue North and 8th Street.

    On February 6, 1996, 10-year-old Zachary Ramsey went missing as he walked to Whittier Elementary School. Shortly after his abduction, Whittier Elementary honored Zach’s memory with a small tribute plaque and White Lilac Tree near the front entrance to the school at 3rd Avenue North and 8th Street.

  • Franken: 'Everything points to' collusion with Trump, Russia

    Franken: 'Everything points to' collusion with Trump, Russia

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-05-31 16:12:46 GMT
    Without evidence, Sen. Al Franken says "everything points to" collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians.
    Without evidence, Sen. Al Franken says "everything points to" collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians.

  • Woman charged with homicide back in Great Falls for court

    Woman charged with homicide back in Great Falls for court

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:12:54 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A 44-year-old woman who is charged with killing another woman and then fleeing in her pickup truck has been returned to Great Falls to face charges.

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A 44-year-old woman who is charged with killing another woman and then fleeing in her pickup truck has been returned to Great Falls to face charges.

  • Name released of man who fell in Polson dam

    Name released of man who fell in Polson dam

    Friday, June 2 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:32:33 GMT

    The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.

    The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.

  • New species of dinosaurs found in Montana

    New species of dinosaurs found in Montana

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:22:43 GMT
    Paleontologists have discovered  a new species of dinosaur that has never been found in the state of Montana before.  The dinosaur was actually first discovered in 2008 and now new details about the species have been released.  The Camarasaurus was found in Grass Range, Montana which is about 136 miles east of Great Falls. Cary Woodruff who's the director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum says, when paleontologists first unearthed the giant herbivore a...
    Paleontologists have discovered  a new species of dinosaur that has never been found in the state of Montana before.  The dinosaur was actually first discovered in 2008 and now new details about the species have been released.  The Camarasaurus was found in Grass Range, Montana which is about 136 miles east of Great Falls. Cary Woodruff who's the director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum says, when paleontologists first unearthed the giant herbivore a...