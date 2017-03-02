Two people arrested for hiding Logan during 24 hour manhunt

UPDATE: Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards says Marcus Logan was apprehended thanks to a tip on his whereabouts. Logan was found at #78 Eaton Avenue in the Gibson Flats area, where he was hiding during Thursday's search.

When Logan was approached Friday for arrest, he attempted again to flee on foot, but was captured. No one was injured.

Two other people have now been arrested for Obstructing Justice after hiding Logan. Edwards says their names will be released at a later time.

The incident is still under investigation and a search warrant is currently being served at the residence.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed Marcus Logan has been arrested and is currently in custody. He was apprehended by Cascade County Sheriffs Office SWAT Teams and US Marshals. We will continue to update you when we learn more information.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: KFBB is receiving reports that Marcus Logan has been arrested. Initial reports indicate he was located in the Gibson Flats area.

Great Falls Police could not confirm the arrest; Cascade County Sheriffs tell us there will be more information available Saturday.

We are currently working on getting more details surrounding the arrest. We will continue to update you as we learn more information.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: Court documents say that Mary Catherine Duffy, 52, is being charged with one count of obstructing justice, a felony. Documents say that Logan was staying with Duffy. They then led police and U.S. Marshals on a high speed chase. Logan then fled on foot while Duffy drove away and fled from officers. Duffy told police she knew that Logan was wanted. She also told police that they were planning on driving to Kalispell in a rented vehicle. Logan does not have a past criminal history. The State has requested that her bond be set at $10,000.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: Great Falls Police Lt. Doug Mahlum has confirmed with KFBB that a female has been detained in connection to Thursday's incident. Lt. Mahlum cannot yet release her name, or her exact connection to the incident.

Lt. Mahlum says the incident began during a Wanted Persons Investigation, in conjunction with U.S. Marshals Services. Logan was wanted for violation of parole. Mahlum says upon contact, a vehicle pursuit began, and almost immediately left town limits. Mahlum confirms the female was in the vehicle during that time.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE:

Great Falls Police Department has just released the following message on its Facebook Page:

MANHUNT UPDATE! We are shutting down our search for Marcus Logan. We have not located him. We believe he was able to escape the area.

Logan is still wanted and considered armed and dangerous.

Residents in the Gibson Flats area are allowed to return home now. If residents returning to the area observe anything in or around their property that causes concern please call 911.

If anyone has information regarding Logan's whereabouts please call 911.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards tweeted the following: "Residents of Gibson Flats. Stay inside and make sure your doors are locked."

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Logan is considered an absconder under conditional release. He has multiple charges out of Flathead County, including Criminal Possession to Precursors to Dangerous Drugs, Deceptive Practices, and Criminal Production or Manufacturing of Dangerous Drugs. Those charges go back to 1992.

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: Police have identified the suspect as 42-year-old Marcus Wayne Logan. He is currently running on foot in the Gibson Flats area.

Logan is described as a white male, 180 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Great Falls Police are still on scene, along with Cascade County Sheriffs Deputies, a SWAT team and at least one helicopter circling overhead.

Our reporter on scene says multiple streets are blocked off, and residents are not allowed access to the area. Great Falls Police are asking for patience and cooperation, as these precautions are in place to keep everyone safe.

If you have any information as to Logan's whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

KFBB has received calls into the newsroom of a pursuit involving Great Falls Police and Cascade County Sheriffs.

Very little information is known, however initial reports indicate the pursuit is happening on the southeast side of Great Falls, in the Gibson Flats region. Residents in that area have also reported helicopter sightings.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.