Hotel Scam Involving Phone Calls

Great Falls - Hotels are often a home away from home and a place to throw up your feet and relax. However, it can also be a place that could put you at risk for being ripped off. On Thursday, KFBB is investigating a scam that could hit you during your next stay in a hotel.

Great Falls - The scam involves a phone call to your room that raises red flags, and you could answer the phone in your room, just to find out that the voice you think you're hearing on the other end may not be from the front desk, but it could be someone thousands of miles away.

Checking into a hotel typically involves handing over your credit card, but what if you get a call from the front desk saying they need your digits again?

"If you ever get this call while you're at a hotel, tell the front desk person, ok, I'll hang up and I'll come give you my card in person," said Dan Buchta, with the Better Business Bureau of Montana.

Unfortunately, some travelers have fallen into the trap of trusting that voice on the other end. In fact, the BBB has done some investigating on this scam and they found that some of these calls are actually originating overseas.

If you happen to receive a suspicious phone call to your room, it's up to you to take charge of the situation. You should come down to the front desk and ask someone to look into it.

Buchta says this scam has been going around for several years, impacting people all over the nation. However, at the Days Inn in Great Falls, workers have taken steps to secure their guests' privacy.

"If a person asks for a room number, we say we need to know a name. If they don't know a name, they don't get connected," said Scott Schull, Owner and GM of Days Inn.

It's not just the phone calls that could lure you into a scam, coupons slipped under your door could offer you more of a headache than a cheap meal.

"What the traveler doesn't know is that the pizza place doesn't exist, and they're just collecting people's credit card information, personal information so they can charge it," said Buchta.

KFBB spoke with a couple hotels around town today and they all agree. If you think something is out of the ordinary there's one thing you can do.

"If you didn't initiate the call and you're not familiar with or comfortable with what they're asking, investigate," said Schull.

One more thing to be aware of involves using an unsecured WIFI system. Buchta says you should never be very careful what financial information you share on this WIFI.