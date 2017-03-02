3/2 High School State Tournament, State Playoffs, and Divisional - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

3/2 High School State Tournament, State Playoffs, and Divisional Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastern AA    
Billings West 59, Butte 47
    
Western AA    
Kalispell Flathead 57, Helena 50
    
Northern B at Cut Bank
Quarterfinal    
Cut Bank 80, Poplar 61
    
Malta 65, Choteau 48
    
Rocky Boy 93, Harlem 47
    
Shelby 53, Glasgow 40
    
Southern B at Billings (Metra)
Quarterfinal    
Joliet 50, Colstrip 46
    
Lame Deer 78, Shepherd 52
    
Lodge Grass 63, Townsend 40
    
Roundup 55, Whitehall 46
    
Southern C at Miles City
Quarterfinal    
Bridger 46, Wibaux 35
    
Harlowton 44, Melstone 40
    
Plenty Coups 92, Jordan 51
    
Terry 56, Reed Point-Rapelje 47
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eastern AA    
Billings West 49, Great Falls 48
    
Western AA    
Kalispell Glacier 51, Kalispell Flathead 42
    
State A at Butte (Civic Center)
Quarterfinal    
Belgrade 60, Corvallis 53
    
Columbia Falls 59, Laurel 35
    
Hardin 69, Hamilton 54
    
Havre 55, Butte Central 41
    
Southern B at Billings (Metra)
Quarterfinal    
Big Timber 48, Roundup 45
    
Colstrip 55, Red Lodge 45
    
St. Labre 62, Shepherd 49
    
Three Forks 80, Lame Deer 57
    
State C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Quarterfinal    
Arlee 34, Harlowton 23
    
Belt 41, Froid/Medicine Lake 28
    
Roy-Winifred 54, Savage 48
    
Twin Bridges 42, Broadview-Lavina 31
 