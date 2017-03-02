3/2 High School State Tournament, State Playoffs, and Divisional Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastern AA
Billings West 59, Butte 47
Western AA
Kalispell Flathead 57, Helena 50
Northern B at Cut Bank
Quarterfinal
Cut Bank 80, Poplar 61
Malta 65, Choteau 48
Rocky Boy 93, Harlem 47
Shelby 53, Glasgow 40
Southern B at Billings (Metra)
Quarterfinal
Joliet 50, Colstrip 46
Lame Deer 78, Shepherd 52
Lodge Grass 63, Townsend 40
Roundup 55, Whitehall 46
Southern C at Miles City
Quarterfinal
Bridger 46, Wibaux 35
Harlowton 44, Melstone 40
Plenty Coups 92, Jordan 51
Terry 56, Reed Point-Rapelje 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eastern AA
Billings West 49, Great Falls 48
Western AA
Kalispell Glacier 51, Kalispell Flathead 42
State A at Butte (Civic Center)
Quarterfinal
Belgrade 60, Corvallis 53
Columbia Falls 59, Laurel 35
Hardin 69, Hamilton 54
Havre 55, Butte Central 41
Southern B at Billings (Metra)
Quarterfinal
Big Timber 48, Roundup 45
Colstrip 55, Red Lodge 45
St. Labre 62, Shepherd 49
Three Forks 80, Lame Deer 57
State C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Quarterfinal
Arlee 34, Harlowton 23
Belt 41, Froid/Medicine Lake 28
Roy-Winifred 54, Savage 48
Twin Bridges 42, Broadview-Lavina 31
