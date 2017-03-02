3/2 High School State Tournament, State Playoffs, and Divisional Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern AA

Billings West 59, Butte 47



Western AA

Kalispell Flathead 57, Helena 50



Northern B at Cut Bank

Quarterfinal

Cut Bank 80, Poplar 61



Malta 65, Choteau 48



Rocky Boy 93, Harlem 47



Shelby 53, Glasgow 40



Southern B at Billings (Metra)

Quarterfinal

Joliet 50, Colstrip 46



Lame Deer 78, Shepherd 52



Lodge Grass 63, Townsend 40



Roundup 55, Whitehall 46



Southern C at Miles City

Quarterfinal

Bridger 46, Wibaux 35



Harlowton 44, Melstone 40



Plenty Coups 92, Jordan 51



Terry 56, Reed Point-Rapelje 47



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eastern AA

Billings West 49, Great Falls 48



Western AA

Kalispell Glacier 51, Kalispell Flathead 42



State A at Butte (Civic Center)

Quarterfinal

Belgrade 60, Corvallis 53



Columbia Falls 59, Laurel 35



Hardin 69, Hamilton 54



Havre 55, Butte Central 41



Southern B at Billings (Metra)

Quarterfinal

Big Timber 48, Roundup 45



Colstrip 55, Red Lodge 45



St. Labre 62, Shepherd 49



Three Forks 80, Lame Deer 57



State C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)

Quarterfinal

Arlee 34, Harlowton 23



Belt 41, Froid/Medicine Lake 28



Roy-Winifred 54, Savage 48



Twin Bridges 42, Broadview-Lavina 31

