Respect Rally: Spread the Word to End the Word

Earlier this afternoon on the Vaughn frontage road, a woman had to be air lifted to the hospital after Montana Highway Patrol says her late model Chevy truck veered off the road and rolled over. She was the only person in the vehicle and she was ejected from the truck her condition is still unclear at this time. MHP says they are still investigating and are unable to release many details. So far there is no word on whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident. Stay with KF...

