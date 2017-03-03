Respect Rally: Spread the Word to End the Word - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Respect Rally: Spread the Word to End the Word

Posted: Updated:

Join organizations from across the Electric City in the 4th annual Respect Rally. 

The event is meant to promote "respectful and inclusive language" that is "essential to the movement for dignity and humanity of people with disabilities."

This year's rally will take place at the University of Great Falls, in the Providence Plaza, on Wednesday, March 8th. The event will kick off at noon, and will feature key speakers including Mayor Bob Kelly, Great Falls Police Captain John Schaffer, and activist/organizer Betsy Schaffer. 

Spread the Word to End the Word is a nationwide campaign that is focused on eliminating use of the R-word by raising awareness and and inspiring acceptance. This year's Respect Rally in Great Falls is a collaboration between Special Olympics Montana, Easter Seals-Goodwill, Eagle Mount and Quality Life Concepts. 

For more information on the event, check out the Easter Seals-Goodwill Facebook Event, or call Special Olympics Montana at 406-216-5327.

