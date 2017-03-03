Colon Cancer: second leading cause of death in U.S. - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Colon Cancer: second leading cause of death in U.S.

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. Among the different types, colorectal cancer is at the top of the list. March is Colon Cancer Awareness month. The American Cancer Society says that colorectal cancer is actually the third leading cause of death here in Montana, and that's why public health workers in Great Falls are also taking a very proactive approach to combat this cancer.

At the Cascade City County Health Department (CCHD), you'll find health education specialist Karen Grindeland. If you ask her about colon cancer. here's what she'll say 

"It's a major public health problem," said Grindeland. "Our public health prevention message is early detection and screening." 

Screenings can include a procedure called a colonoscopy, which is recommended for everyone over the age of 50. However, some sources it's on the rise in people as young as 20.

"if your mother or your dad or your relative had colorectal cancer under the age of 40, then you need to talk about it in your 30s," said Grindeland. 

However, the CDC says that 1 in 3 adults or 23 million people are skipping these screenings, despite the fact it could save their lives. 

"Almost always colon cancer starts with a pre-cancerous polyp when it's in the early stage. And those can be taken out. A colonoscopy can find existing colon cancer. If it's caught early enough, it can be successfully treated," said Grindeland. 

In fact, there's even a test called FIT that you can take at home, which helps detect blood in your stool, a possible colon cancer warning sign, among others. 

"Abdominal discomfort, bloating. Those are the kinds of things that indicate that there may be something going on," said Grindeland. 

Grindeland says a family history of colon cancer could increase your chances of developing it, adding, if you avoid tobacco and  alcohol, and start a  healthy lifestyle.  you could actually reduce the risks 

The National Cancer Institute says that last year there were about 135,000 new colon cancer cases and about 50,000 deaths.
 

