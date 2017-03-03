Proposal could close Montana college - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Proposal could close Montana college

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Governor Bullock recent statements about closing a state college or university to make up for the 23.3 million dollar budget cut proposed by the legislature, has many students and faculty members across the state concerned. 
Susan Wolff, Dean of Great Falls MSU, has a different outlook. she says her students have nothing to worry about.
Dean says that the faculty has full confidence in the administration and anybody who might have any concern know that they will be involved in this process.
According to dean the college has had no issues making money and meeting budget. 
State law requires the school to meet state budget and if they do not meet that budget they have to adjust the services and programs that they offer. 

