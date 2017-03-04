3/3 High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern AA

Great Falls 54, Great Falls Russell 50



Western AA

Missoula Sentinel 60, Missoula Big Sky 37

Eastern AA

Great Falls 54, Great Falls Russell 50



Western AA

Missoula Sentinel 60, Missoula Big Sky 37



Northern B at Cut Bank

Loser Out

Choteau 101, Poplar 86



Glasgow 56, Harlem 39



Semifinal

Cut Bank 63, Malta 60



Shelby 83, Rocky Boy 59



Southern B at Billings (Metra)

Loser Out

Townsend 56, Colstrip 46



Whitehall 62, Shepherd 50



Semifinal

Lame Deer 75, Roundup 69



Lodge Grass 62, Joliet 61



Southern C at Miles City

Loser Out

Melstone 63, Jordan 30



Reed Point-Rapelje 45, Wibaux 39



Semifinal

Bridger 51, Terry 33



Plenty Coups 67, Harlowton 63



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eastern AA

Billings Senior 44, Billings Skyview 39



Western AA

Helena Capital 43, Missoula Hellgate 29



State A at Butte (Civic Center)

Loser Out

Butte Central 59, Laurel 42



Corvallis 44, Hamilton 31



Semifinal

Columbia Falls 55, Havre 42



Hardin 71, Belgrade 57



Southern B at Billings (Metra)

Loser Out

Lame Deer 74, Shepherd 70, OT



Red Lodge 61, Roundup 35



Semifinal

Colstrip 53, Big Timber 44



Three Forks 74, St. Labre 30



State C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)

Loser Out

Froid/Medicine Lake 54, Broadview-Lavina 49



Savage 49, Harlowton 46



Semifinal

Arlee 44, Roy-Winifred 38



