3/3 High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastern AA    
Great Falls 54, Great Falls Russell 50
    
Western AA    
Eastern AA 
Great Falls 54, Great Falls Russell 50
 
Western AA 
Missoula Sentinel 60, Missoula Big Sky 37
 
Northern B at Cut Bank
Loser Out 
Choteau 101, Poplar 86
 
Glasgow 56, Harlem 39
 
Semifinal 
Cut Bank 63, Malta 60
 
Shelby 83, Rocky Boy 59
 
Southern B at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out 
Townsend 56, Colstrip 46
 
Whitehall 62, Shepherd 50
 
Semifinal 
Lame Deer 75, Roundup 69
 
Lodge Grass 62, Joliet 61
 
Southern C at Miles City
Loser Out 
Melstone 63, Jordan 30
 
Reed Point-Rapelje 45, Wibaux 39
 
Semifinal 
Bridger 51, Terry 33
 
Plenty Coups 67, Harlowton 63
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eastern AA 
Billings Senior 44, Billings Skyview 39
 
Western AA 
Helena Capital 43, Missoula Hellgate 29
 
State A at Butte (Civic Center)
Loser Out 
Butte Central 59, Laurel 42
 
Corvallis 44, Hamilton 31
 
Semifinal 
Columbia Falls 55, Havre 42
 
Hardin 71, Belgrade 57
 
Southern B at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out 
Lame Deer 74, Shepherd 70, OT
 
Red Lodge 61, Roundup 35
 
Semifinal 
Colstrip 53, Big Timber 44
 
Three Forks 74, St. Labre 30
 
State C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out 
Froid/Medicine Lake 54, Broadview-Lavina 49
 
Savage 49, Harlowton 46
 
Semifinal 
Arlee 44, Roy-Winifred 38
 
Belt 67, Twin Bridges 45Sky 37
    
