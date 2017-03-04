3/3 High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastern AA
Great Falls 54, Great Falls Russell 50
Western AA
Eastern AA
Great Falls 54, Great Falls Russell 50
Western AA
Missoula Sentinel 60, Missoula Big Sky 37
Northern B at Cut Bank
Loser Out
Choteau 101, Poplar 86
Glasgow 56, Harlem 39
Semifinal
Cut Bank 63, Malta 60
Shelby 83, Rocky Boy 59
Southern B at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out
Townsend 56, Colstrip 46
Whitehall 62, Shepherd 50
Semifinal
Lame Deer 75, Roundup 69
Lodge Grass 62, Joliet 61
Southern C at Miles City
Loser Out
Melstone 63, Jordan 30
Reed Point-Rapelje 45, Wibaux 39
Semifinal
Bridger 51, Terry 33
Plenty Coups 67, Harlowton 63
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eastern AA
Billings Senior 44, Billings Skyview 39
Western AA
Helena Capital 43, Missoula Hellgate 29
State A at Butte (Civic Center)
Loser Out
Butte Central 59, Laurel 42
Corvallis 44, Hamilton 31
Semifinal
Columbia Falls 55, Havre 42
Hardin 71, Belgrade 57
Southern B at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out
Lame Deer 74, Shepherd 70, OT
Red Lodge 61, Roundup 35
Semifinal
Colstrip 53, Big Timber 44
Three Forks 74, St. Labre 30
State C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out
Froid/Medicine Lake 54, Broadview-Lavina 49
Savage 49, Harlowton 46
Semifinal
Arlee 44, Roy-Winifred 38
