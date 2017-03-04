Carroll Saints #1 Going into Frontier Conference Tournament

The Carroll College men's basketball team is enjoying the fruits of their labor. After winning the regular season Frontier Conference title, they'll have extra time to prepare for the next game.



The mood was light in practice for the Carroll College Men's basketball team. A welcome surprise considering the unexpected injuries dealt late in the season.



"We've had to adapt to the injuries to some key contributors in Oliver Carr and Match Burnham," Coach Carson Cunningham said.



Carr tore his ACL on Feb. 8. Burhman's right wrist still rests in a cast. The injury bug forced role players into significant minutes. Havre alum Dane Warp is averaging 24 minutes in the last three games.



"We just have to come out and play basketball," Warp said. "The game doesn't change. The rims are still 10-feet high."



Despite injuries, Carroll won their first outright regular season conference title since the 2005-06 season. However, the conference tourney is a new season.



"As I've told people," Cunningham said. "every game is a battle royal, my friends."



Also at stake for Carroll, a No. 1 seed in the NAIA Division I Men's basketball tournament. The Saints hold the fourth spot in the Coaches' Poll and winning the conference tournament strengthens their bid.



"Weren't not terrible worried about that what seed we are in," said Ryan Imhoff." Whoever we get out there on that floor we are going to try to go out there and beat them."



Arguably one of the biggest advantages Carroll received from winning the Conference title is being at home for the entire conference tournament. They are 12-2 in the P.E. Center so that bodes well for them going forward.