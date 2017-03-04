Great Falls High Beats CMR for the 3rd Time this Season

The Great Falls High Bison beat their rivals CMR for the third time this season last night and punched their ticket to state. The game was absolutely electric to say the least with the lead going back and forth. The Bison ended the first quarter with a 22-8 lead, but CMR bounced back to end half 31-27. The Rustlers took the lead in the second half with help from Garrison Rothwell and his 15 game points, but from there, Brendan Howard scored 25 points throughout the matchup to help his team get the victory, and he was feeling pretty good about the win.

"It's a great win. It's a great feeling to go to state," Howard said. "It's nice to beat your rival but I'm just really happy for these guys. Some of these guys don't get a chance to play again after this year, so do it for them."