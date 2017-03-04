Belt Huskies Look to Get 2nd Straight State Title

The Belt Huskies are feeling pretty hot after winning their 8th straight district title and 7th straight divisional title. They now move on to look to win their 2nd straight state title and 5th in the past six years. The Huskies won state volleyball in the fall and are looking to keep that success going, and Coach Jeff Graham has a solid plan for his team going into the championship round.



"They want to finish this weekend off. That's been their goal since day one," Coach Graham said. "They're happy with district and divisional but their ultimate goal is the state championship. We just feel like success breeds success. Our girls are trying to feed off the momentum from volleyball and hopefully we keep it going. One of our goals each game is we want our bench to increase the lead and each game we feel like if our bench outscores their bench we're gonna be in good shape."