Fire Scorches Area South Of Great Falls

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Around 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, residents called in about a fire along I-15, just south of Great Falls.Several stations responded, including Gore Hill, Cascade, MANG, Black Eagle, and Ulm. Gore Hill Fire Chief, Carl Thrasher, said although no exact cause has been identified, he believes a vehicle sparked the flames. Although traffic did have to be diverted, crews were able to get the flames knocked down quickly. Everything was back to normal around 3 o’clock. ?

