Tester meets with Great Falls

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Topics which included the repeal of the affordable care act and Montanans crumbling infrastructure were all discussed at the town hall meeting.
Tester says, "there's a lot of uncertainty coming out of Washington these days and I want to hear from "my bosses the people of Montana."
Tester was joined by health care experts representing rural Montana, veterans and the Indian country. 
Testers says that he wants to hear more from the people of Montana and what they need from congress.

