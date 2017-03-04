3/4: High School Basketball State and Divisional Tournament High - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

3/4: High School Basketball State and Divisional Tournament Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from high school hoops tournament action held on Saturday, March 4th.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Northern B at Cut Bank
Loser Out    
Choteau 78, Rocky Boy 76
    
Malta 45, Glasgow 31
    
Third Place    
Malta 77, Choteau 71
    
Championship    
Shelby 56, Cut Bank 39
    
Southern B at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out    
Roundup 50, Townsend 49, OT
    
Whitehall 51, Joliet 46
    
Third Place    
Whitehall 52, Roundup 34
    
Southern C at Miles City
Loser Out    
Melstone 44, Terry 28
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 55, Harlowton 52
    
Third Place    
Melstone 43, Reed Point-Rapelje 40
    
Championship    
Bridger 79, Plenty Coups 64
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL
State A at Butte (Civic Center)
Loser Out    
Butte Central 54, Belgrade 40
    
Corvallis 47, Havre 37
    
Third Place    
Butte Central 60, Corvallis 41
    
Championship    
Columbia Falls 73, Hardin 50
    
Southern B at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out    
Lame Deer 69, Big Timber 59
    
Red Lodge 66, St. Labre 56
    
Third Place    
Red Lodge 63, Lame Deer 52
    
Championship    
Colstrip 58, Three Forks 56
    
State C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out    
Froid/Medicine Lake 46, Roy-Winifred 42
    
Twin Bridges 58, Savage 40
    
Third Place    
Twin Bridges 45, Froid/Medicine Lake 40
    
Championship    
Belt 62, Arlee 33
 