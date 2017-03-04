3/4: High School Basketball State and Divisional Tournament Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from high school hoops tournament action held on Saturday, March 4th.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northern B at Cut Bank
Loser Out
Choteau 78, Rocky Boy 76
Malta 45, Glasgow 31
Third Place
Malta 77, Choteau 71
Championship
Shelby 56, Cut Bank 39
Southern B at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out
Roundup 50, Townsend 49, OT
Whitehall 51, Joliet 46
Third Place
Whitehall 52, Roundup 34
Southern C at Miles City
Loser Out
Melstone 44, Terry 28
Reed Point-Rapelje 55, Harlowton 52
Third Place
Melstone 43, Reed Point-Rapelje 40
Championship
Bridger 79, Plenty Coups 64
GIRLS BASKETBALL
State A at Butte (Civic Center)
Loser Out
Butte Central 54, Belgrade 40
Corvallis 47, Havre 37
Third Place
Butte Central 60, Corvallis 41
Championship
Columbia Falls 73, Hardin 50
Southern B at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out
Lame Deer 69, Big Timber 59
Red Lodge 66, St. Labre 56
Third Place
Red Lodge 63, Lame Deer 52
Championship
Colstrip 58, Three Forks 56
State C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out
Froid/Medicine Lake 46, Roy-Winifred 42
Twin Bridges 58, Savage 40
Third Place
Twin Bridges 45, Froid/Medicine Lake 40
Championship
Belt 62, Arlee 33
