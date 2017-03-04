3/4: High School Basketball State and Divisional Tournament Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from high school hoops tournament action held on Saturday, March 4th.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northern B at Cut Bank

Loser Out

Choteau 78, Rocky Boy 76



Malta 45, Glasgow 31



Third Place

Malta 77, Choteau 71



Championship

Shelby 56, Cut Bank 39



Southern B at Billings (Metra)

Loser Out

Roundup 50, Townsend 49, OT



Whitehall 51, Joliet 46



Third Place

Whitehall 52, Roundup 34



Southern C at Miles City

Loser Out

Melstone 44, Terry 28



Reed Point-Rapelje 55, Harlowton 52



Third Place

Melstone 43, Reed Point-Rapelje 40



Championship

Bridger 79, Plenty Coups 64



GIRLS BASKETBALL

State A at Butte (Civic Center)

Loser Out

Butte Central 54, Belgrade 40



Corvallis 47, Havre 37



Third Place

Butte Central 60, Corvallis 41



Championship

Columbia Falls 73, Hardin 50



Southern B at Billings (Metra)

Loser Out

Lame Deer 69, Big Timber 59



Red Lodge 66, St. Labre 56



Third Place

Red Lodge 63, Lame Deer 52



Championship

Colstrip 58, Three Forks 56



State C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)

Loser Out

Froid/Medicine Lake 46, Roy-Winifred 42



Twin Bridges 58, Savage 40



Third Place

Twin Bridges 45, Froid/Medicine Lake 40



Championship

Belt 62, Arlee 33

