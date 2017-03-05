Senior Standout: Great Falls High's Brendan Howard

"Fear no one. That's kind of what I go with," said Great Falls High basketball player Brendan Howard.

That's the attitude Great Falls High basketball player Brendan Howard takes with him into every game.

"I want to be remembered as one of the best," he added.

That same mindset helped Brendan earn all-state honors three times, score more career points than any other player in Class AA history, and gain the nickname "Gatorade

Player of the Year."

His teammate Kody Torgerson agrees. "He's one of the most consistent players in the state along with the best player in the state."

But Brendan's success did not come easy. As a kid while most were on the playground or playing video games, Brendan was elsewhere.

"His mom played, I played, so he was always around the gym and he just kind of liked it," said his dad, Bob Howard.

"He just kind of watched and did what I did," added his brother Bobby. "To his credit he's been a sponge."

Then it was time for Brendan to take all that knowledge and translate it into his own success.

"He's running the point, he's handling the ball," said Bobby.

"He can go inside, outside, pass, and add something new every year," his dad said.

As a result, Brendan's hard work culminated in the opportunity to play Division-I college basketball next season.

"It's just nice to see that my hard work did pay off," Brendan said. "I can't really describe it in words but just thankful and really happy."

"It's something he did, and I'm really happy for him," Bobby added.

His dad summed it up by saying "what he's accomplished has been amazing and it's been a pleasure to be around and watch it."