Belt Lady Huskies Win Fifth State Title in Past Six Years

The Belt Lady Huskies won their fifth state title in the past six years after topping Arlee 62-33. Belt started the game on a 10-0 run and kept a strong lead throughout the game. Dani Urick shoveled out a massive 23 points on 8-9 shooting.

"We came here. We know the pressure's on us. We know the target's on our back," said head coach Jeff Graham. "We said, 'hey, let's have some fun.' Our seniors said, 'let's relax."

"It's awesome. We've been working really hard for this," said junior guard Dani Urick. "It means a lot to all of us."

"There's really no words for it. It's just a bunch of pride," added senior post Kassie Hoyer. "You get to bring this title back to your family, your friends, your community, your school. You just represent all those people. It's just a huge sense of pride, there's no better feeling in the world."