Shelby Grabs #1 Seed in State Tournament

In the Class B Divisional title game, there was a familiar faceoff between Shelby and Cut Bank. The Coyotes jumped out to an early lead and kept it the whole game. The defense was on fire, and the offense wasn't too shabby either with Aaron White and Andrew Johnson combining for 26 points. Shelby shot a whopping 44% from three, and 48% as a team. The Coyotes also won the turnover margin and rebond margin, and Shelby managed to outscore Cut Bank in every quarter. The Coyotes largest lead was 20 points in the fourth quarter all the way until the buzzer when they won 56-39.

"I want the next step. That's what I want," said senior forward Andrew Johnson. "This one feels great, but it's time to start focusing on next week."

"It feels good. That's always the situation that you want - a top seed," added head coach Tom Reynolds. "I'm looking forward to it, but it's never easy when you get there. We know we've got to be ready to go."