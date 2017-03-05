Pet of the Week: Oreo

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Oreo as our Pet of the Week. She's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Oreo seems like a fitting name for this beautiful one-year-old feline. She may be young but she's already made quite the impression on those around her, because she's very independent.

"She is kind of special in that she doesn't really like to be picked up and handled very often," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director at the MAAC.

With that being said, Oreo would probably do best with a family that has older children and...

"In a family where she gets a little attention each day and then not really handled and picked up," said Doran.

However, after spending some time with Oreo, she will warm up to you..especially if you play with her.

"She's friendly once you get to know her and she'll let you pet her," said Doran.

If you're interested in adopting Oreo, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th ave. NE in Great Falls or call the Center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here.

