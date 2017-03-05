Montana Democratic party nominates candidate - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana Democratic party nominates candidate

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Quist becomes the first official nominee to replace Ryan Zinke in the U.S. House of Representatives.

It took 4 rounds of voting before the democrats picked their candidate.
     Democratic bylaws state the nominee must get a *majority* of the votes to advance that's 50 percent plus one vote. 
     eight candidates were nominated.
     In the end Rob Quist from the Flathead Valley got 90 of the 159 ballots cast. 
     "Tremendous candidates that were interested in this seat and they may have some different view points.  But we've come together as democrats and you heard throughout all of the speeches that they are all going to be united behind whoever is going to be our nominee "
    Each candidate got fifteen minutes to state their case before ballots were taken. 
     Party leadership says this is the first time they can remember a convention needing more than one ballot.

          Even though it took four ballots the mood here today was very cooperative.
     None of the candidates spoke poorly of the others and some even offered advice to each other

