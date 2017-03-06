Cascade Co. Sheriff's Office says suicide death suspicious

Great Falls - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that they believe could be a homicide. On Sunday around 4:47 p.m, deputies responded to what they initially believed was a suicide on the 5400th block of Lower River Rd. After further investigation, Sheriff Bob Edwards says they are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Detectives from the Sheriff's Office and a Great Falls Police detective were also called to the scene on Sunday. Sheriff Edwards says that they have also contacted a person of interest. This person is currently in custody on unrelated charges. The office says their name will be released at a later date.

The victim is a 41-year-old male from Great Falls, and the Cascade Co. Sheriff's Office says that he may have been stabbed. His name has not been released yet. His body has been taken for an autopsy at the Montana State Crime lab.

The Sheriff's Office does not believe that there is a threat to the public at this time.