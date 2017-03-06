Man crushed by tow truck near Centerville - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man crushed by tow truck near Centerville

Posted: Updated:

GREAT FALLS- Authorities say a man who was run over by a tow truck Monday morning near Centerville, is going to be okay.  

Montana Highway Patrol says the victim did not put the tow truck in park before fixing a tire on another vehicle.  

The truck slowly rolled forward pinning and crushing the mans chest.  

Those with the Sand Coulee Fire Department responded and the victim was taken to Benefis in Great Falls for treatment.

