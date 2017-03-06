Sneak peak into the new Walmart

The doors are about to open and the roll backs are about to begin.

The finishing touches are being put into place at the new Walmart in Great Falls. And we got a sneak peak inside.

Clothes, electronics, and dry good are all lining the shelves in the new Walmart which is located on the east side of town on 57-th street near 10-th avenue south.

The fresh produce will be coming in early next week, and crews are working hard to make sure everything is ready for the ribbon cutting and grand opening. Store manager Angie Powell says that this new store will be centered on customer service.

"We're bring a new walmart in for the convenience of the customer the other store is real constrained with customers so we wanted to give them another shopping experience on this end of town."

There will a grand opening celebration starting at 7:30 am on March 15th.



Powell says there are still a few job openings left.