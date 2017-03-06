Marc Mariani comes to Great Falls

Students at Mountain View Elementary recently won a regional contest promoting healthy lifestyles. Not only did they get prizes and raise funds for their school, but they also got a surprise visit from one very special professional athlete.

Former Havre Blue Pony, Montana Grizzly and current Tennessee Titan Marc Mariani brought the students at Mountain View together this afternoon.

"Guys like us that come back and kind get that message out that you can do whatever you want you can be whatever you want to the kids is important because its true,"said Mariani.

The Western Dairy Association and the NFL came together to create the Fuel Up and Play in 60 program. Where student leaders teach others about eating right and exercising.

"For fourth fifth and sixth graders at our school we have this program called fit kids club and its on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays and you just run around and play game and we do stretches and exercises," said Ezra Reovan

So as they grow it's becomes a habit. Colby Lewis said this gets him outside to do his favorite things.

"I like to play football, play catch, and walk the dog," said Lewis.

The students knocked the contest out the park by selling team spirit cups, raising funds for the school.

"This year we did NFL cups and we got the most cups sold for three states Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado it makes me feel really good because our school really tried for it," Tate O'Neill.

Mariani has been a part of the Fuel Up to Play 60 program for the last few years. He said this is the first time Montana has won in the contest so coming back to encourage the youth is something he has been looking forward to because it affects their future

"Instead of being a digital face or around social media get that face to face interaction because its just important to know any kid from any corner of Montana can do whatever they want and achieve any dream they set out to," said Mariani.

