Tow truck runs over man

Just before ten Monday morning emergency crews responded to a tow truck versus man call on Cottonwood Coulee Road just outside of Stockett.

The tow truck driver was just out on the job helping someone on the side of the road.

He was pulled to the right side of the dirt road. Montana Highway Patrol Officer Waddel said that's when things changed for the worst.

Officer Waddel said the driver was trying to help change a tire. He said when the tow truck driver got out, the truck it wasn't fully in park and it was on a slight slope. Waddel said the truck starting rolling forward pinning the driver between both vehicles. When the emergency crew arrived he said they were able to unpin him and and rush him benefis. We haven't confirm the extent of his injuries and MHP hasn't released his name at this time.

Waddel said the ambulance crew confirmed that the man was in stable condition and was OK.