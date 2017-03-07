New Satellite Provides Better Data For Meteorologists

A crack of thunder. A bolt of lightning. Signs of a storm on the horizon. But what if we could get a clearer picture of the storm before we ever see or hear these forces of nature? Well with new tech, that future may not be too far off. GOES 16 satellite is currently orbiting about 22-thousand miles above earth. Thanks to it's bird's eye view of the world, meteorologists are getting some new and improved data and images to better predict the weather. According to Bob Hoenisch of the Great Falls National Weather Service, "Basically, all aspects of weather forecasting. It will give us a clear picture of what’s going on in terms of storms developing. Whether it's a thunderstorm, or a system that could produce hail, or whether it's a band of snow or even something as simple as fog or band of clouds. A better picture of it and more frames to look at in sharper detail is going to give us a better idea of what it may be doing. So it’ll give us a better picture to forecast with.” But even though forecasters are getting their hands on this new data, the satellite is still in it's early stages. "We've been told… it is preliminary. It's not operational but it's just kind of, since the data is coming out of the satellite, we're getting a chance to look at it." Still, getting to use this new satellite is bringing meteorologists one step closer to what they love to do, understand weather around the world. Especially the crazy weather here in Montana. "So, for meteorologists it's kind of like a kid in a toy store or something.” Hoenisch said. “We're not, we don't even know all the things we'll be able to do with it. But there's just so many areas that will help us improve our forecasting."