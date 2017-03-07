New Satellite Provides Better Data For Meteorologists

A crack of thunder. A bolt of lightning. Signs of a storm on the horizon. But what if we could get a clearer picture of the storm before we ever see or hear these forces of nature? Well with new tech, that future may not be too far off. GOES 16 satellite is currently orbiting about 22-thousand miles above earth. Thanks to it's bird's eye view of the world, meteorologists are getting some new and improved data and images to better predict the weather. According to Bob Hoenisch of the Great Falls National Weather Service, "Basically, all aspects of weather forecasting. It will give us a clear picture of what’s going on in terms of storms developing. Whether it's a thunderstorm, or a system that could produce hail, or whether it's a band of snow or even something as simple as fog or band of clouds. A better picture of it and more frames to look at in sharper detail is going to give us a better idea of what it may be doing. So it’ll give us a better picture to forecast with.” But even though forecasters are getting their hands on this new data, the satellite is still in it's early stages. "We've been told… it is preliminary. It's not operational but it's just kind of, since the data is coming out of the satellite, we're getting a chance to look at it." Still, getting to use this new satellite is bringing meteorologists one step closer to what they love to do, understand weather around the world. Especially the crazy weather here in Montana. "So, for meteorologists it's kind of like a kid in a toy store or something.” Hoenisch said. “We're not, we don't even know all the things we'll be able to do with it. But there's just so many areas that will help us improve our forecasting."
Graduations happen all over the country during the month of June and for many students they have to means finish up projects. For one Great Falls High student her project garnered controversial attention. This is an English project for college credit and for almost eight years high school seniors have been putting together different displays.
Graduations happen all over the country during the month of June and for many students they have to means finish up projects. For one Great Falls High student her project garnered controversial attention. This is an English project for college credit and for almost eight years high school seniors have been putting together different displays.
Montana U.S Representative Greg Gianforte has offered to donate $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization.
Montana U.S Representative Greg Gianforte has offered to donate $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was handed an interesting case when a child made a serious report Monday morning. The 10-year-old boy drove a vehicle from Troy to Clarkfork where he told the Sheriff's Office that his mother was having some kind of drug seizure.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was handed an interesting case when a child made a serious report Monday morning. The 10-year-old boy drove a vehicle from Troy to Clarkfork where he told the Sheriff's Office that his mother was having some kind of drug seizure.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - A friend of a woman charged with using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself said in court the woman told her, "It's my fault."
TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - A friend of a woman charged with using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself said in court the woman told her, "It's my fault."
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.