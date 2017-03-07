Ducks Unlimited welcomes new members for 2017

Join Ducks Unlimited for their "New Member Drive" in Great Falls on Tuesday, March 7th at the R&R Casino. The event kicks off at 6:30pm, and will feature door prizes, complimentary drinks and food. Plus, everyone is welcome to learn more about Ducks Unlimited and what's new in 2017.

Steve Cunningham says this isn't the "old DU." In fact, Cunningham says as older members begin to step back, new members are bringing in newer technology and connecting more effectively with those unfamiliar with Ducks Unlimited's mission of water conservation.

Cunningham encourages those interested to come check out what DU has to offer, and join the over 5,000 members currently in Montana. The event will also provide an opportunity to network and socialize before the major annual banquet coming up on May 12th, which will feature dinner and auctions.

For more information on Ducks Unlimited, visit their website. For more information on Tuesday's event, you can email greatfallsdu@hotmail.com, or call at (406) 899-1874,