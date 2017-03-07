Missing persons alert: Shawn Cox

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in the death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found in the bathtub of a motel in Great Falls.
Great Falls - It's a rare opportunity for civilians to ride along in military aircraft, especially ones designed to carry cargo, but recently a few dozen locals got a once in a lifetime opportunity.
Today is the last day of the school year, but for 38 faculty and staff, it will also be there last day working for the Great Falls Public School System. One administrator, a principal,12 teachers and 25 staff members are retiring from the Great Falls School district. Superintendent, Tammy Lacey, says some of the positions will not be replaced due to budget reduction.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
