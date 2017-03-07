Child pornography found on sex offender's laptop - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Child pornography found on sex offender's laptop

Posted: Updated:

A registered sex offender is behind bars Tuesday after Great Falls Police find child pornography on his home computer.

According to court documents, police raided the home of Manuel David Orozco on January 30th. When they arrived they found him sitting on the bed in his room with a laptop.

Police told him to place his hands over his head while they removed the computer. When asked if he had any child pornography on his computer, Orozco denied the claim. 

Police then gathered Orozco's laptop and cellphone and sent the items to Billings to be searched by the FBI. During the search, agents found images and videos of children involved in sexual acts.

Orozco was arrested and charged with one count of sexual abuse of children. 

