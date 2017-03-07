Level up Great Falls- Local gamers are making STEAM come to life

The Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math fields are constantly changing. And while new ideas are developing daily, ways to reach the youth are also growing. And that's where two local bothers are taking the reins.



The Hughes brothers are two game developers here in Great Falls, who are taking their love of gaming to the next level. Today, they released " Burst" on to IndieGoGo. They are raising funds through this website so they can officially release the game by the end of 2017. "Burst" is a game that brings together the steam fields and local musicians.

Josh said the idea for "Burst" came from watching fireworks. The player must hit the buttons to the beat of the music.

Then fireworks explode across great falls on the screen.

That's not the only connection to the Electric City. The music in the game was donated by local musicians as well. Furthering STEAM education... The player can mix the different elements from the periodic table.

Hughes said this will help students learning about chemical reactions in school in a fun and safe way.

If your interested in helping them fund raise follow this link.