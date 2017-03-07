A.C.A Repeals

The Affordable Care Act, better known as Obama Care, is undergoing some major changes and there's still many things left in question. About what and who will be affected in the end.

So how are Montanans going to be affected with the proposed repeal?



In a study we found by the Montana Health Foundation found all the numbers they are talking about only had to do with medicaid coverage.

We spOKe to the CEO of the Montana Healthcare Foundation Dr Aaron Wernham earlier today. He said medicaid is something that many people rely on for health care.

"If congress did a straight repeal then that funding would be lost and then the people insured

Currently about 70,000 Montanans gained coverage under medicaid expansion would lose their insurance." -Wernham

According to a study they did Montanans could lose 284 Million dollars in health care funding.

And for someone like Trevor Hughes he was 12 he was diagnosed with renal failure.



" Mom was really scared in that doctors appointment and turned to her and said it's ok mom, I'm not the afraid to die. Wrong thing to say but i was more worries about what it was going to do to her psyche than my own not realizing the what a tremendous journey i was going to be on and what a burden i would be to my family."-Hughes

Trevor takes medication morning, noon, and night for his kidneys. And recently he even had to battle a rare disorder called Guillain-Barre' rendering him a quadriplegic for 6 months.

"I have been wheel chair bound for quite a while now finally starting to walk again and use my hands but I still cant do as much as I would like." -Hughes

Hughes said losing medicaid coverage is life or death.

I think if I were to lose coverage. I wouldn't be able to pay the co pay it would come down to do we eat or do i die.

All he asks is not to be judged he would rather be out in world earning money and taking care of his mom instead of it being the other way around.

He said many people have misconceptions about those on Medicaid.

He hopes people will take a moment to walk in someone else's shoes before judging them for not being able to afford health insurance.