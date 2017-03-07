Helena High Girls Basketball Team Makes Strong Case for State Title

The Helena girls stormed through the regular season with a 17-3 overall record. Now, they rest and wait.

"It took a lot of hard work," senior guard/forward Jessica Ellsworth said. "Obviously our hard work paid off. So I'm really excited."

Eleven days will pass between Helena's last regular season game and their first round match up on March 9 at noon. Coach Eric Peterson thinks light practices are best to keep players fresh.

"We won't go overly hard tonight," Petterson said. "Just get our legs back underneath us and just get those nagging little injuries healed up."

After a 20-game regular season where the girls played at least a game a week, there are disadvantages to a layoff.

"We've been playing pretty well lately," Petterson said, "so not to have that game is interesting in the face that we have to find out how to emulate that game which is why we will have that scrimmage."

Regular season success and a top-four seed come with an added disadvantage: The expectation of making to the semifinals.

"I think there's a little bit a pressure on us," senior guard Kendra Kloker said. "We just need to take it one game at time we get there."

No surprise. The Bengals say all the right things. The countdown is on to their first state title since 1997.