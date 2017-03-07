Two people detained at U.S. borders in Montana, Idaho

Two people were detained Monday for felony warrants after trying to enter the U.S.

The first incident occurred at the Porthill, Idaho Port of Entry, when a Canadian female citizen attempted to enter the U.S. After an alert from the National Crime Information Center, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers investigated further and found she was wanted on a felony burglary warrant out of Lincoln County, Wyoming. After discovering the warrant, the woman was taken into custody with Idaho State Police.

The second incident occurred at the Sweetgrass Port of Entry when a U.S. male citizen was identified as having a warrant out of Lake County, Montana. The Toole County Sheriff's Office now has custody of the man.