Citizens Voice Concerns For Rezoning Ordinance

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
Room 206 was packed at the Civic Center Tuesday, as dozens of concerned citizens showed up to voice their opinions on ordinance 3152, a rezoning of the intersection near Fox Farm Road and Country Club Boulevard. It all began with a proposal to build a hotel between Country Club Towers and Holiday Station Stores. However, it's proposed height was too tall for the zone it would be built in . Therefore the company building the hotel spoke with other businesses in the area, like Beef ‘O Brady's and Dairy Queen, to be joint applicants on a rezoning request. The rezoning would change the area from a more neighborhood focused area, to a more business focused one. However, residents say the change would be too damaging to the neighborhood. Another concern was that changing the zone would allow more casinos to move into the area. However, the company building the hotel says they have no intention of building a casino into the hotel. Now the proposal was tabled in order for changes to be made. The city manager hopes the changes will be complete by April 4.

