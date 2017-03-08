Citizens Voice Concerns For Rezoning Ordinance

Great Falls - It's a rare opportunity for civilians to ride along in military aircraft, especially ones designed to carry cargo, but recently a few dozen locals got a once in a lifetime opportunity.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in the death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found in the bathtub of a motel in Great Falls.

Today is the last day of the school year, but for 38 faculty and staff, it will also be there last day working for the Great Falls Public School System. One administrator, a principal,12 teachers and 25 staff members are retiring from the Great Falls School district. Superintendent, Tammy Lacey, says some of the positions will not be replaced due to budget reduction.

A man in Chicago is charged with misdemeanor battery after he's apparently caught yelling a racially-charged rant in a video now gone viral. A video posted online shows a man at a Starbucks yelling at customers in the cafe, calling a black man a "slave." The man can be seen spitting on another man and apparently punching another unprovoked. According to CNN, Chicago Police say the man has been charged with misdemeanor battery following the interaction. Police say th...