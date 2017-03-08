Citizens Voice Concerns For Rezoning Ordinance

Room 206 was packed at the Civic Center Tuesday, as dozens of concerned citizens showed up to voice their opinions on ordinance 3152, a rezoning of the intersection near Fox Farm Road and Country Club Boulevard. It all began with a proposal to build a hotel between Country Club Towers and Holiday Station Stores. However, it's proposed height was too tall for the zone it would be built in . Therefore the company building the hotel spoke with other businesses in the area, like Beef ‘O Brady's and Dairy Queen, to be joint applicants on a rezoning request. The rezoning would change the area from a more neighborhood focused area, to a more business focused one. However, residents say the change would be too damaging to the neighborhood. Another concern was that changing the zone would allow more casinos to move into the area. However, the company building the hotel says they have no intention of building a casino into the hotel. Now the proposal was tabled in order for changes to be made. The city manager hopes the changes will be complete by April 4.
Great Falls - It's a rare opportunity for civilians to ride along in military aircraft, especially ones designed to carry cargo, but recently a few dozen locals got a once in a lifetime opportunity.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in the death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found in the bathtub of a motel in Great Falls.
Today is the last day of the school year, but for 38 faculty and staff, it will also be there last day working for the Great Falls Public School System. One administrator, a principal,12 teachers and 25 staff members are retiring from the Great Falls School district. Superintendent, Tammy Lacey, says some of the positions will not be replaced due to budget reduction.
With the warmer weather here, you and your pets are probably spending more time outside and as the weather continues to get even warmer, the risk of running into snakes increases, especially for your furry pals. We spoke with few people who've had encounters with snakes along the Rivers Edge Trail.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
