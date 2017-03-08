Respect rallies state wide

Respect, it is the 'R' word that has one community hoping to end the stigma surrounding those with disabilities.

A rally at the University of Great Falls brought together those of all backgrounds in an effort to educate and inform everyone about stereotypes.

Their purpose is to raise awareness about how hurtful using a different "R-word" can be. Bob Norbie is the President of Special Olympics Montana. He said when we disrespect our community, we really disrespect ourselves, and that needs to change.

" I will tell you that the kind of language we use with each other certainly impacts our community when we use words that lift each other up we lift ourselves up and when we speak kindly to each other we make the world a better place"

He said many don't understand how powerful using derogatory words can be on a person's emotional well-being. He added when a community stands together, and others stand up and fight against stereotype and stigmas and that is when change happens.

Norbie said people who don't understand about living with disabilities never to face this reality in their day to day life. This is a state wide movement including rallies in Whitefish all the way to Billings.