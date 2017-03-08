Neighborworks kicks off annual fund raiser

Wednesday kicks off the 34-th annual "Neighborworks Fundraiser"

For the next 13 days, businesses all over town will be joining the staff from Neighbor works who hope to raise over $150,000.

The organization depends on the generosity of community to stay open. The money raised goes directly to operational costs.

They also the fund classes supporting first time home buyers, like Rachel Byrne. She recently purchased her own home and said she wouldn't have been able to without their help.

"Neighborworks is a good program. I have a brand new house because of it and a lot of support. Living in a house you know you can paint you can play music loud."

She said the freedom is amazing.

Last year Neighborworks raised over $140,000 according to rice. This year they are setting their goal higher. Fund raising chair Bob Butcher says its because they are receiving less federal funding.