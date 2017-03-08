Landowner could benefit from FWP program - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Landowner could benefit from FWP program

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

This program has a maximum of four contracts per year and property owners who enter into the contract allow public recreational access across their private land.
This is an effort to reach state, Bureau of Land Management and U.S Forest Service land a little easier.
If landowners take advantage of the program they could receive up to 750 dollar annual tax credit for each property that qualifies.
While Montana has 31 million acres of public land much of it requires permission to cross private land in order to reach it.
We spoke with one rancher in Cascade who she says if people can respect the land, and it's owners requests then this would would be a great opportunity for people like her.

