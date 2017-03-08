My Neighbor in Need Celebrates Five Years

Join My Neighbor in Need to celebrate five incredible years in Great Falls.

Executive Director David Snuggs says when the organization was first founded in 2012, he hoped to fulfill at least 200 needs/year, meeting 1,000 at five years. Instead, that number has climbed to over 9,000 needs fulfilled across the community.

To celebrate those accomplishments, My Neighbor in Need will be holding an anniversary celebration on Monday, March 20th at their office in Times Square (525 Central Ave). The event kicks off at 11:00am.

During the celebration, My Neighbor in Need will launch two brand-new programs. One program, "Caring for our Future," is a partnership with Leadership Great Falls. Through the program, Leadership Great Falls will provide the funds and manpower to supply winter coats and supplies; in turn, My Neighbor in Need will match whatever is made for the next five years to give back to those in need.

The second program, called "Move for Less," will provide a "low cost, local way to move" for residents in the area who simply need a little manpower during a home move.

For more information on My Neighbor in Need, visit their website.