Carroll #1 Seed at NAIA Basketball Tourney; MSU-Northern Women #3 Seed

The fourth-ranked Carroll College men's basketball team learned their seed an opponent for the 2017 Buffalo Funds-NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship in Kansas City. The Saints earned a No. 1 seed, their highest since being named the fourth overall seed in the 2006 Championship, and will face Mount Mercy (Iowa), the host berth school for this year's championship, out of the Heart of America Conference.



Carroll (27-5) makes its 11th trip to the tournament. The Saints previously made the tournament in 1966, 97, 2001, 02, 03, 05, 06, 07, 08, 11 and 16.



The Saints face the Mustangs from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Wednesday at 2 p.m. MDT. This is their first season as a NAIA DI program but qualified for the NAIA tournament in 1996, 2013, 2015 and 2016.



Mount Mercy finished third in the Heart of America with an18-8 conference mark and a 21-11 overall record.



The Mustangs fell to William Penn 112-100 in the Heart Championship game Tuesday.



Aaron Jennings is in his second season as head coach for the Mount Mercy men's team before that team he was the head coach of the Mustang women's team.



Frontier Conference runner-up Lewis-Clark State will face Columbia (Mo.) Thursday and Montana Western will face LSU-Shreveport.



Courtesy: Carroll Sports Information