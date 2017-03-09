Trump, media consumer-in-chief, comments and criticizes

By JONATHAN LEMIRE

NEW YORK (AP) - Before most people are out of bed, Donald Trump is watching cable news.



Indeed, with Twitter app at the ready, the man who condemns the media as "the enemy of the people" may be the most voracious consumer of news in modern presidential history.



Trump usually rises before 6 a.m. and first watches TV in the residence. He returns to it at night. He also wades through a stack of newspaper clippings and online articles.



It is a central paradox of the Trump presidency.



Despite his attacks on the press, no recent president has been so public about his interest in his media coverage, nor has seemed so willing to mobilize the powers of the federal government based on a media report that he has just read, heard or watched.

