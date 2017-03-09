Trump, media consumer-in-chief, comments and criticizes

Great Falls - It's a rare opportunity for civilians to ride along in military aircraft, especially ones designed to carry cargo, but recently a few dozen locals got a once in a lifetime opportunity.
Great Falls - It's a rare opportunity for civilians to ride along in military aircraft, especially ones designed to carry cargo, but recently a few dozen locals got a once in a lifetime opportunity.
The Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) is receiving a very special gift from a Great Falls local. Grace Myers died in 2015, but left behind a legacy by donating $400,000 to the MAAC.
The Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) is receiving a very special gift from a Great Falls local. Grace Myers died in 2015, but left behind a legacy by donating $400,000 to the MAAC.
Missing Illinois hiker has been found dead near Turkey Pen Peak in Yellowstone National Park.
Missing Illinois hiker has been found dead near Turkey Pen Peak in Yellowstone National Park.
The Fort Benton High School gym has a new design. A crew from High Performance Floors has been working on the new floor and say the final product will be done by June 16.
The Fort Benton High School gym has a new design. A crew from High Performance Floors has been working on the new floor and say the final product will be done by June 16.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.