Fire fighters climbing for a good cause

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Local firefighters are trading in their daily job for one that battles against cancer, Leukemia and Lymphoma in particular.

Firefighters from Great Falls Fire and Rescue department are headed to Seattle for a stair climb.  

This is actually the 26th year fire fighters from around not only the nation but also from other countries head to Seattle to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma society.

Four of our own local firemen are headed out to Seattle to take part in the Scott Fire Fighter Stair climb. Now not only do they have to climb 69 flights of stairs but they also have to wear their full firefighter gear.

"So  there's actually some pretty strict rules about it you would have to wear what you normally would wear into a structure fire,  so your boots pants helmet and your breathing on air and all that adds on about 70 pounds of extra weight. "

Tucker said besides adding his support to the fund raiser he also looks forward to meeting other firefighters.

"It is nice to go to Seattle and see everybody for the whole nation and the world is participating and we get to talk with them and bounce ideas off each other about how to do more."

As they climb the stairs, they are reminded of the real reason they are there. To help and support those with these life-changing diseases.

Tucker said this year the fire department here has raised 14,000 dollars this year alone already surpassing last year's total of 11,000

According to the Scott Fire Fighter Stair Climb website, last year they had over 1,900 firefighters participating from 330 different departments and five different countries bringing in 2.3 million dollars. 

