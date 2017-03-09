Man Ships Drugs Through Mail



Lafaven Adams made his initial appearance on Thursday after court documents say he shipped hundreds of oxycodone pills from California to Montana, through a UPS delivery.

The latest shipment was seized due to suspicious circumstances.

Police reports say earlier in the week, Adams was arrested at a hotel in Great Falls after they observed what appeared to be a drug deal in the parking lot.

When police searched the hotel room, they found what they say were hundreds of oxycodone pills.

Court documents say Adams is known to carry guns and is a gang member who has a lengthy, multi-state criminal history.

His bail was set at 75-thousand dollars.

