Bitterroot College partnering with GFCMSU for CDL course

Great Falls - Commercial Driver's License or CDL courses will soon be making a comeback at Great Falls College MSU. Bitterroot College in Hamilton has partnered up with the school and right now they're looking for more students.

Great Falls College MSU has offered this course in the past.However, it's the first time both colleges are partnering together for the CDL classes.The course starts with a three-week classroom portion that will be taught in Great Falls. Then, students will travel to Hamilton, spending six days behind the wheel. Bitterroot College's CDL Program Director Scott Ralston says this partnership is important, because it's a way to reach more students statewide who are looking for local jobs.

"The good news is that they're local jobs, construction, road construction, agriculture areas such as Great Falls, Fort Benton and on the hi-line there's a lot of opportunities to use your CDL for grain harvest," said Ralston.

The deadline to sign up for the course is March 29th, and it costs $4500. Embark Credit Union is offering options to finance the course. For more information, contact Great Falls College MSU at 406-771-4300 or Bitterroot College at 406-375-0100.