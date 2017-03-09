Boston composer visits Great Falls

Great Falls - Music is a big part of some students lives during high school, and right now, CMR choir members are perfecting their pitches for their upcoming spring concert. To make that happen, a special guest dropped by.

The Charlie's Girls are are an advanced all women's choir at CMR High. On Thursday afternoon, they practiced perfecting their pitches, and they're getting a little guidance from a very special guest.

"Like they said this morning 'it's great to have a composer who's alive,' and I'm like 'wow that's my only claim to fame,I'm alive,'" said musician and composer Jim Papoulis.

Jim Papoulis is very much alive and well..

"I think he has the soul of a singing teenager and that's why he gets connected with us so easily," said Vergal Williams, a CMR Choir Member.

This Boston-based composer dedicates his career to making musical melodies and working with young talent all around the globe in places like Asia, Africa and Europe.

"I was just recently working in Ireland and we had 100 Catholics, 100 Protestants and 50 Syrian refugees working in a choir together," said Papoulis.

Now, Papoulis is doing a residency with the great falls youth symphony and choirs like Charlie's Girls, who are singing his tunes.

"You can only translate so much on paper and often that translation is not really understood as it should be," said Papoulis.

"He has rhythm so ingrained in who he is as a person and as a composer and he's able to bring that out in kids and for them to say 'I feel this. I see where I need to go," said Lynn Ryan, choir director.

Long after Papoulis leaves this high school, it seems that this composer's music will be more than just a memory.

The CMR Charlie's Girls will have a concert on March 21st at 7 p.m. And will be singing some of Papoulis' songs. The Great Falls Youth Orchestra will hold their concert on March 26th at 3 p.m. At the Mansfield Theater.