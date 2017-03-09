Boston composer visits Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Boston composer visits Great Falls

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Great Falls - Music is a big part of some students lives during high school, and right now, CMR choir members are perfecting their pitches for their upcoming spring concert. To make that happen, a special guest dropped by. 

The Charlie's Girls are are an advanced all women's choir at CMR High. On Thursday afternoon, they practiced perfecting their pitches, and they're getting a little guidance from a very special guest.

"Like they said this morning 'it's great to have a composer who's alive,' and I'm like 'wow that's my only claim to fame,I'm alive,'" said musician and composer Jim Papoulis. 

Jim Papoulis is very much alive and well.. 

"I think he has the soul of a singing teenager and that's why he gets connected with us so easily," said Vergal Williams, a CMR Choir Member. 

This Boston-based composer dedicates his career to making musical melodies and working with young talent all around the globe in places like Asia, Africa and Europe. 

"I was just recently working in Ireland and we had 100 Catholics, 100 Protestants and 50 Syrian refugees working in a choir together," said Papoulis. 

Now, Papoulis is doing a residency with the great falls youth symphony and choirs like Charlie's Girls, who are singing his tunes. 

"You can only translate so much on paper and often that translation is not really understood as it should be," said Papoulis. 

"He has rhythm so ingrained in who he is as a person and as a composer and he's able to bring that out in kids and for them to say 'I feel this. I see where I need to go," said Lynn Ryan, choir director. 

Long after Papoulis leaves this high school, it seems that this composer's music will be more than just a memory.

The CMR Charlie's Girls will have a concert on March 21st at 7 p.m. And will be singing some of Papoulis' songs. The Great Falls Youth Orchestra will hold their concert on March 26th at 3 p.m. At the Mansfield Theater. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered

    School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered

    Saturday, June 10 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-06-10 20:38:58 GMT

    WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore.  The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.

    WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore.  The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.

  • Batman forever: Original TV Batman Adam West dead at 88

    Batman forever: Original TV Batman Adam West dead at 88

    Sunday, June 11 2017 3:17 AM EDT2017-06-11 07:17:31 GMT
    Actor Adam West, better known as TV's Batman, has died at age 88. Family members say on a verified Facebook page that west died Friday night after a short battle with leukemia.
    Actor Adam West, better known as TV's Batman, has died at age 88. Family members say on a verified Facebook page that west died Friday night after a short battle with leukemia.

  • Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee

    Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee

    Sunday, June 11 2017 4:53 AM EDT2017-06-11 08:53:48 GMT
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.

  • A ride on the C130 aircraft

    A ride on the C130 aircraft

    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:48:35 GMT

    Great Falls - It's a rare opportunity for civilians to ride along in military aircraft, especially ones designed to carry cargo, but recently a few dozen locals got a once in a lifetime opportunity. 

    Great Falls - It's a rare opportunity for civilians to ride along in military aircraft, especially ones designed to carry cargo, but recently a few dozen locals got a once in a lifetime opportunity. 

  • One person dead after hit & run in Spokane Valley

    One person dead after hit & run in Spokane Valley

    Tuesday, September 2 2014 1:02 PM EDT2014-09-02 17:02:36 GMT
    KHQ.COM - One person is dead after a hit and run near I-90 Park Rd. in Spokane Valley. It happened around 1:30 am on Tuesday. At this point police do not have a suspect description but are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
    KHQ.COM - One person is dead after a hit and run near I-90 Park Rd. in Spokane Valley. It happened around 1:30 am on Tuesday. At this point police do not have a suspect description but are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

  • DEQ requests final pieces of information, Tintina copper mine one step closer

    DEQ requests final pieces of information, Tintina copper mine one step closer

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:12:32 GMT
    The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a deficiency letter Thursday, requesting the final pieces of information before moving forward with an environmental review of Tintina Montana's underground copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.  The mine has been a point of controversy since submitting its application in December of 2015, due to it's proximity to the world-famous Smith River.  In it's deficiency letter, the DEQ is requesting more inf...
    The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a deficiency letter Thursday, requesting the final pieces of information before moving forward with an environmental review of Tintina Montana's underground copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.  The mine has been a point of controversy since submitting its application in December of 2015, due to it's proximity to the world-famous Smith River.  In it's deficiency letter, the DEQ is requesting more inf...

  • Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:03:30 GMT

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

  • Golf Scramble Will Benefit Disabled Montana Veterans

    Golf Scramble Will Benefit Disabled Montana Veterans

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:42:52 GMT
    This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state. Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much. “The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help o...
    This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state. Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much. “The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help o...

  • Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

    Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:38 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:38:33 GMT

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.