WHA Auction Benefiting Paris Gibson Square

Enjoy the half-way mark of Western Art Week with the Western Heritage Artists Auction. Proceeds will help benefit Paris Gibson Square in Great Falls.

The night begins at 5:00pm on Friday, March 17th at the Holiday Inn in Great Falls. During that time, visitors can enjoy live music by Greg Kinder & Three On A Tree. A Quick Auction will begin at 6:00pm, concluding with a live auction at 7:00pm.

14 skulls will be auctioned off by the Western Heritage Artists. Tracy Houck with Paris Gibson Square says each skull is incredibly detailed and unique, and serves as a beautiful centerpiece for any home.

Reserved tables are $250 and will feature complimentary wine and appetizers. General admission for the event is free, and bidding is open to all.

For more information about the auction, search "WHA Auction" on Facebook, or go through the Paris Gibson Square's Facebook page. You can also head directly to the Square's website.