3/9: Day One High School State Basketball Tournament Highlights and Scores

Day One High School State Basketball Tournament Highlights and Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:
Billings Skyview 54, Missoula Sentinel 52
Bozeman 73, Kalispell Flathead 60
Great Falls 57, Missoula Hellgate 45
Kalispell Glacier 56, Billings West 49
State A at Butte
Quarterfinal
Billings Central 57, Polson 37
Butte Central 48, Belgrade 38
Dillon 60, Hardin 55
Laurel 57, Hamilton 48
State B at Billings (Metra)
Quarterfinal
Anaconda 68, Whitehall 55
Malta 74, Lame Deer 69
Missoula Loyola 79, Cut Bank 72
Shelby 70, Lodge Grass 44
State C at Bozeman
Quarterfinal
Arlee 93, Plenty Coups 77
Hays-Lodgepole 62, Fairview 59
Manhattan Christian 60, Bridger 42
Scobey-Opheim 73, Box Elder 61, OT
GIRLS BASKETBALL
State AA at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Quarterfinal
Bozeman 51, Kalispell Glacier 47
Great Falls Russell 47, Helena Capital 39
Helena 37, Billings Senior 29
Missoula Sentinel 50, Billings West 29
State B at Billings (Metra)
Quarterfinal
Fairfield 55, Florence 36
Malta 62, Three Forks 59
Red Lodge 70, Ronan 61
Wolf Point 55, Colstrip 44
Community
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Max Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.