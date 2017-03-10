3/9: Day One High School State Basketball Tournament Highlights - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

3/9: Day One High School State Basketball Tournament Highlights and Scores

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Hatfield, Sports Reporter
Day One High School State Basketball Tournament Highlights and Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:

Billings Skyview 54, Missoula Sentinel 52
    
Bozeman 73, Kalispell Flathead 60
    
Great Falls 57, Missoula Hellgate 45
    
Kalispell Glacier 56, Billings West 49
    
State A at Butte
Quarterfinal    
Billings Central 57, Polson 37
    
Butte Central 48, Belgrade 38
    
Dillon 60, Hardin 55
    
Laurel 57, Hamilton 48
    
State B at Billings (Metra)
Quarterfinal    
Anaconda 68, Whitehall 55
    
Malta 74, Lame Deer 69
    
Missoula Loyola 79, Cut Bank 72
    
Shelby 70, Lodge Grass 44
    
State C at Bozeman
Quarterfinal    
Arlee 93, Plenty Coups 77
    
Hays-Lodgepole 62, Fairview 59
    
Manhattan Christian 60, Bridger 42
    
Scobey-Opheim 73, Box Elder 61, OT
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL
State AA at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Quarterfinal    
Bozeman 51, Kalispell Glacier 47
    
Great Falls Russell 47, Helena Capital 39
    
Helena 37, Billings Senior 29
    
Missoula Sentinel 50, Billings West 29
    
State B at Billings (Metra)
Quarterfinal    
Fairfield 55, Florence 36
    
Malta 62, Three Forks 59
    
Red Lodge 70, Ronan 61
    
Wolf Point 55, Colstrip 44