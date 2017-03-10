3/9: Day One High School State Basketball Tournament Highlights and Scores

Day One High School State Basketball Tournament Highlights and Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:

Billings Skyview 54, Missoula Sentinel 52



Bozeman 73, Kalispell Flathead 60



Great Falls 57, Missoula Hellgate 45



Kalispell Glacier 56, Billings West 49



State A at Butte

Quarterfinal

Billings Central 57, Polson 37



Butte Central 48, Belgrade 38



Dillon 60, Hardin 55



Laurel 57, Hamilton 48



State B at Billings (Metra)

Quarterfinal

Anaconda 68, Whitehall 55



Malta 74, Lame Deer 69



Missoula Loyola 79, Cut Bank 72



Shelby 70, Lodge Grass 44



State C at Bozeman

Quarterfinal

Arlee 93, Plenty Coups 77



Hays-Lodgepole 62, Fairview 59



Manhattan Christian 60, Bridger 42



Scobey-Opheim 73, Box Elder 61, OT



GIRLS BASKETBALL

State AA at Great Falls (Four Seasons)

Quarterfinal

Bozeman 51, Kalispell Glacier 47



Great Falls Russell 47, Helena Capital 39



Helena 37, Billings Senior 29



Missoula Sentinel 50, Billings West 29



State B at Billings (Metra)

Quarterfinal

Fairfield 55, Florence 36



Malta 62, Three Forks 59



Red Lodge 70, Ronan 61



Wolf Point 55, Colstrip 44