Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Malta High School's Jayce Bishop

In a small community like Malta, it's hard to miss someone like Jayce Bishop who's constantly getting involved.

"As student council president, I've been helping the community with our blood drives and food drives," Bishop said.

He also helped organize a school wide program to raise money for homeless veterans. Jayce says all his time volunteering pays off.

"I think it helps build a better character and helps you realize that our community does a lot to support us, so we should help them back," Bishop said.

Those close to Jayce say his outgoing personality and dedication helps him serve others.

"He's very good at talking to anyone," said senior guard Hunter Love. "He'll just walk up to anyone and talk to them."

"I don't know if we have a harder worker than Jayce," added head coach Dave Costin. "I think he's a great leader within our school and within our community."

His "giving-back" attitude has rubbed off on those around him.

"I think he pulls a lot of other kids along with him, and because he is a good leader - I think it rubs off on other kids and they follow along," said Coach Costin.

"It's the pay it forward, and see one person do something and then you help the next person and it goes on a chain like that," added Bishop.

His service to the community has made him the well-rounded person he is today.

"If we have good kids on the basketball floor, normally they're good kids in the classroom and quality kids in the community. It translates across the board to everything they do," said Coach Costin. "That's Jayce Bishop right there."