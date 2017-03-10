Great Falls walk away alert - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls walk away alert

Posted: Updated:

Law enforcement are looking for Matthew Drullinger, 32, who didn't return from a 12-step meeting. Drullinger is serving a 20 year sentence in the Montana State Prison for assaulting a woman in a parking lot at Billings Clinic in 2013.

He used a rock to hit a 56-year-old Billings woman before trying to steal her purse.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered

    School probing why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered

    Saturday, June 10 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-06-10 20:38:58 GMT

    WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore.  The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.

    WALL, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore.  The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.

  • A ride on the C130 aircraft

    A ride on the C130 aircraft

    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:48:35 GMT

    Great Falls - It's a rare opportunity for civilians to ride along in military aircraft, especially ones designed to carry cargo, but recently a few dozen locals got a once in a lifetime opportunity. 

    Great Falls - It's a rare opportunity for civilians to ride along in military aircraft, especially ones designed to carry cargo, but recently a few dozen locals got a once in a lifetime opportunity. 

  • Shots Fired Saturday night

    Shots Fired Saturday night

    Sunday, June 11 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-06-11 22:28:40 GMT
    Just after 930 Saturday night Great Falls Police responded to a shots fired call on the 800 block of Seventh  Avenue South.  GFPD told us this is not a random incident. Both parties know each other but they have been unable to locate the people involved at this time no one is in custody police are still investigating. 
    Just after 930 Saturday night Great Falls Police responded to a shots fired call on the 800 block of Seventh  Avenue South.  GFPD told us this is not a random incident. Both parties know each other but they have been unable to locate the people involved at this time no one is in custody police are still investigating. 

  • Electric City Water Park open for the summer

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:41:27 GMT

    Great Falls - The Electric City Water Park opened Friday in Great Falls. 

    Great Falls - The Electric City Water Park opened Friday in Great Falls. 

  • Carbon County seizes 24 horses from Rescue, owners speak out

    Carbon County seizes 24 horses from Rescue, owners speak out

    Friday, June 9 2017 8:19 PM EDT2017-06-10 00:19:34 GMT

    "It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said. 

    "It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said. 

  • DEQ requests final pieces of information, Tintina copper mine one step closer

    DEQ requests final pieces of information, Tintina copper mine one step closer

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:12:32 GMT
    The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a deficiency letter Thursday, requesting the final pieces of information before moving forward with an environmental review of Tintina Montana's underground copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.  The mine has been a point of controversy since submitting its application in December of 2015, due to it's proximity to the world-famous Smith River.  In it's deficiency letter, the DEQ is requesting more inf...
    The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a deficiency letter Thursday, requesting the final pieces of information before moving forward with an environmental review of Tintina Montana's underground copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.  The mine has been a point of controversy since submitting its application in December of 2015, due to it's proximity to the world-famous Smith River.  In it's deficiency letter, the DEQ is requesting more inf...

  • Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:03:30 GMT

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

  • Golf Scramble Will Benefit Disabled Montana Veterans

    Golf Scramble Will Benefit Disabled Montana Veterans

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:42:52 GMT
    This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state. Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much. “The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help o...
    This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state. Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much. “The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help o...

  • Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

    Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:38 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:38:33 GMT

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.