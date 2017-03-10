Legislator Suggests Doubling Hotel Tax

If you have been paying attention to the legislative session the past couple of months you know that at state lawmakers are working on a tight budget this year. But now, one representative is suggesting a different kind of tax that she hopes would lead to saving critical programs.

Representative Mary Ann Dunwell from Helena is suggesting is that the facility sales tax paid at hotels and for-profit camp grounds be doubled from 3% to 6 %.

Dunwell calls the tax a guaranteed revenue generator and estimates in fiscal year 2019 the tax would bring in $27 million, $30 million in fiscal year 2020.

That revenue would primarily go to the general fund with One half of 1% designated to the Montana Mussel Emergency Response--less than $1 million.

Dunwell says the state is desperate for general fund money to save Montana programs for students, elderly and the disabled.

“[Tourists] have invested in their vacation. They want to come see Montana. Lots of folks do to enjoy our amenities,” said Dunwell. “I think they could pay a couple more bucks to enjoy our amenities so that Montanans can enjoy our quality of life as well.”

Opponents include the Chamber of Commerce and representatives from business groups. They say only 40% of those that pay bed taxes are tourists and the tax would mostly burden the other 60%, Montana residents.

The committee did act on the bill immediately after it was heard.